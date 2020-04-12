LIFE in lockdown has perhaps cast into sharper relief the things we take for granted in Newport.

While the city is by no means perfect, it does offer character, culture and history.

Whether it's visiting the Caerleon Roman ruins or walking through the Wetlands, there is a diverse range of activities to do and places to see in Wales' third largest city.

And if you haven't done any of the below, you now know what you're doing when life returns to normal.

1. Had fish and chips from Vacara's

(Vacara’s Fish Bar is renowned for being one of the best places in Newport to get a scrumptious bag of fish and chips.)

2. Visited Tredegar House

(The house is full of history. Picture: Roger Fuller.)

(There is also a beautiful lake. Picture: Ian Angland.)

3. Been to the Celtic Manor

(Whether it's a day out golfing, relaxing at the spa, attending a wedding or a quick break, most people in Newport have been to the Celtic Manor. Picture: Julie Sanders.)

4. Climbed, or ridden the gondola on, the Transporter Bridge

(The Transporter Bridge is one of the city's most well known landmarks. Picture: Ian Angland.)

(The bridge towers above nearby houses in the evening light.)

5. Spent a boozy night in The Courtyard

(The Courtyard is a rite of passage for Newport's young people. Picture: Google.)

6. Taken in the history of the Roman ruins in Caerleon

(The Amphitheatre: Wooden benches provided seating for up to 6,000 spectators, who would gather to watch bloodthirsty displays featuring gladiatorial combat and exotic wild animals. Picture: Peter Bilik.)

(A composite of what the Romans would have seen in the night sky, by Steve Binns.)

7. Watched County or the Dragons play

(Two County fans at a recent home game. Picture: Chris Lucas.)

(The Dragons' Ross Moriarty tries to drive through.)

8. Strolled through the Wetlands

(One pooch certainly enjoying their walk through the Wetlands. Picture: Louis John.)

(The Wetlands is currently closed, but will make for the perfect post-lockdown walk. Picture: Scott Morse.)

9. Been to a gig at TJs

(The likes of Stone Roses, Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, Manic Street Preachers, Feeder, Catatonia and numerous giants of the music world crossed those green and red doors.)