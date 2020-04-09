A 21-YEAR-old man has been charged following a drugs warrant being carried out at a house in Ystrad Mynach.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, Gwent Police officers executed a drugs warrant at a house in Pen Y Cae, Ystrad Mynach.

The warrant was carried out by our specialist officers, including: specialist method of entry and search trained officers.

The man, from the Ystrad Mynach area, was arrested on suspicion of being Concerned in the Supply of Class A Controlled Substances.

He has since been charged for the offence.

If you have any information about the supply or use of drugs in your community, call 101, or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also contact Gwent Police via their Facebook or Twitter pages.