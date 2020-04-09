GWENT Police's Rural Crime Team are appealing for information following a burglary at a series of outbuildings in Chepstow earlier this week.
Sometime overnight between Sunday, April 5 and Monday, April 6, secure outbuildings were broken into at Uplands Road, Gaer Fawr, Chepstow and the following items taken from within:
- Webley Junior Air Pistol
- Webley Mark One Air Rifle
- Gat Air Pistol
- Stoger .22
- Hatcher - Hatchmaster A
- Incubator- Brinsea
Chainsaws - Husquavarna:
- 1 x 550xp 2016 model
- 1 x 330 2005 model
- 1 x 2100 model
Disk cutters:
- 2 x Stihl TS40
Cement mixers:
- 1 x Bell 130 electric
- 1 x Bell 130 petrol
Plasma Cutter:
- 1 x Artec P40HF
Grinders:
- 2 x Hitachi 1 x 4” 1 x 9”
Sockets - full sets:
- Britool 1/2” drive
- Britool 3/8” drive
- Britool 1/4” drive
- Long reach 10-24mm Bergen sockets
- 1 x 1/2” drive set
- 1 x 3/8”drive set
- 6-14mm 1/4”drive Birgen long reach sockets
Spanners - full roll:
- 10-24mm Hilca spanners
- 10-32mm Combination spanners
- Full set of Sikes-Pikavant Seal Picks
- Ifor Williams P6 Quad Trailer
- Burrow blasterer
Clothing:
- 2 x Gilley leafman suits
- 1 x Decathlon Jacket
- 2 x Deerhunter smocks
- 1 x Deerhunter jacket
- 1 x Percussion coat
- 2 x canvas game bag
Rifle Scopes:
- 1 x Nico Sterling Diamond3-12x62
- 1 x Schmidt Bender 8x 56
- 1 x Nightforce SHV 3-12x56
Hammer drill:
- 1 x Hitachi model
Battery Drills:
- 1 x Bosch GSB 18 volt
- 1 x Bosch GSD 18 volt
- 1 set of large red deer antlers
If anyone is offered the above items or knows anything about this incident or has CCTV, they can ring Gwent Police on 101 or email contct@gwent.pnn.police.uk quoting incident no. 77 06/04/20 – Niche 2*115368.
