THIS is an unprecedented time, but our photographers have been able to capture the reality of life under lockdown.

(Communities have rallied around the NHS. Picture: Julie Sanders.)

(Rainbows have decorated many windows and homes. Picture: Julie Sanders.)

(The roads lie empty. Picture: Julie Sanders.)

(Our major roads have never been so quiet. Picture: Julie Sanders.)

(Public transport has all-but ground to a halt, with very few services running. Picture: Julie Sanders.)

(Leaving essentials on the doorstep for my grandson. Picture: Esther Nicolaou.)

('Thinks he is Rocky' Out on a government-approved walk. Picture: Anthony Williams.)

('Parts of my day sorted, all showered, towels all washing, a book to read in the garden in the sun and my camera to take on my daily walk, and a movie later, as well as phone calls to loved ones.' Picture: Gina Bacchioni.)

(An employee at Santander in Newport speaks with a customer. Picture: Chris Tinsley.)

(Shoppers line up outside Boots. Picture: Chris Tinsley.)