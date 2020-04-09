FOREIGN Secretary Dominic Raab was at the helm for today's coronavirus briefing from the government.

Alongside Mr Raab were Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer.

Mr Raab spoke on the Prime Minister's condition. Boris Johnson is still in the ICU at St Thomas' Hospital in London but is improving and in good spirits.

Paying tribute to the work of the general public, as well as those on the front lines, Mr Raab said: "The whole country has been practicing social distancing for three weeks now.

"I want to say thank you to all those people.

"Also to those NHS workers on the front lines.

"We will never forget the sacrifice of the doctors and nurses who have died on the front lines, keeping others safe."

Asked whether the government would formally reward the efforts of those putting themselves in harms way to keep the rest of us safe, Mr Raab said that he would be taking part in tonight's Clap for Carers.

"There will be a moment when we formally recognise those who have done so much for our country," he said.

"I'd want to give this proper thought, with all the other people in government."

Elsewhere on the frontlines during the pandemic are police officers up and down the country.

Mr Raab was asked whether the long bank holiday weekend - looking likely to be sunny - would put undue pressure on them.

"The police are doing a great job, it's a difficult line for them to walk," said Mr Raab.

"People should think long and hard about what happens to those on the frontline of the NHS if they don't comply with the measures we've put in place this long bank holiday weekend."

It does seem as though the majority of people have been following the advice of the government however.

As Mr Whitty said: "The doubling rate has got steadily longer thanks to what people have done in terms of distancing.

"It's now extending in time.

"This is because of what we have all done.

"There is still room in ICUs and emergency rooms across the country due to people's actions."

Sir Patrick added: "It all points in the right direction."

However, Mr Raab called for pragmatism and for people not to undo what had already been achieved.

"We don't know that we're beyond the point at which we can ease up,"he said.

"It's important not to slow up at this critical moment.

"We need to be united."