POLICE are appealing to the public for help after a Valentine’s Day burglary in Newport.
Detectives would like to speak to the two men pictured following the early morning raid on the city’s Brynglas Road.
The break-in took place at around 5.30am on February 14.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Forced entry was made at the address and the offender made off when disturbed by the resident, who was home at the time.
“A purse containing a small amount of cash and a bank card was stolen.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 2000055467.”
