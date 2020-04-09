POLICE are appealing to the public for help after a Valentine’s Day burglary in Newport.

Detectives would like to speak to the two men pictured following the early morning raid on the city’s Brynglas Road.

The break-in took place at around 5.30am on February 14.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Forced entry was made at the address and the offender made off when disturbed by the resident, who was home at the time.

“A purse containing a small amount of cash and a bank card was stolen.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 2000055467.”