A CONVICTED killer stormed into his ex-girlfriend’s home when she was with her new partner after smashing his way through her front door and then threatening to burn her house down.

Former Royal Marine Leon Wells ran upstairs and slapped the terrified woman about after he had kicked her bedroom door off its hinges.

The 37-year-old dog breeder had fallen out with her over money after she had sold one of his animals for him for £3,000, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Wells, formerly of Tredegar, had thought they were still in a relationship and was furious when he realised his former girlfriend had moved on.

Rachel Knight, prosecuting, said the defendant was jailed for three years for manslaughter in 2009 and five years for conspiracy to supply cocaine in 2014.

He killed a man outside a Tredegar pub in 2008 after punching him in the face during an unprovoked attack.

Ms Knight said that Wells’ latest conviction was for an assault that took place in Ogmore Vale, Bridgend, this February after he had been released from prison on bail.

She told Judge Richard Twomlow: “It was at around 11pm when the victim heard a big bang after her front door had been kicked through.

“The defendant then kicked her bedroom door off its hinges and slapped her and heard a pop in her ear.

“He told the other man he wasn’t going to do anything to him. On his way out the defendant said he was going to set fire to her house and car.”

Wells, of McLaren Cottages, Abertysswg, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to assault by beating, criminal damage and threatening criminal damage.

He also admitted a separate offence of being in breach of a serious crime prevention order which was imposed in 2017 after he was jailed for 32 months for conspiracy to supply cannabis.

The breach was in relation to the opening of a bank account.

Christopher Evans, representing Wells, told the court his client had served in the Royal Marines and said the woman had visited the defendant in prison.

His barrister added: “He lost control and behaved with utter stupidity. He does not want to see the complainant or her partner again.”

Mr Evans said the victim had sold one of the defendant’s dogs for £3,000 but had held on to £1,000.

Judge Twomlow told Wells his offending was so serious that he had to impose an immediate custodial sentence.

He jailed him for 12 months and told him he would have to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.