A CITY newsagent is helping older and vulnerable Newport residents stay connected while they self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak.
Jon Powell has seen a huge increase in orders in the past few weeks – partly thanks to the Argus offer of free delivery – and has increased his coverage to include Cwmbran, Risca, Crosskeys, St Brides, and on Severnside.
And he and his colleagues have been praised for their community spirit, going the extra mile to support their customers at this uncertain time.
MORE NEWS:
- Police investigating eight-man 'attack' on 20-year-old man in Newport
- ‘Drunken’ nurse drove down M4 the wrong way during coronavirus lockdown
- Best time to shop at supermarkets such as Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Lidl and Morrisons
With the lockdown rules preventing people from getting out and about, Mr Powell's team has branched out its services, even partnering up with a local milkman to deliver newspapers and supplies to customers' doorsteps each morning.
Mr Powell said he was "happy to help" and had met some "fantastic people" on his morning rounds.
And customers have also been full of praise for his "brilliant" services – which have even extended to helping fix electrical problems.
"A lot of older people are self-isolating – they can't get out of their homes, and they can't get a paper," Mr Powell said. "Their children get in touch because [their parents] want to get a paper delivered, and I'm happy to oblige."
- If you are self-isolating but still need to keep up to date with local developments, we'll deliver the South Wales Argus direct to your door, every day throughout this crisis. The Argus is offering free delivery, plus a special discount available on the price you pay for your paper. To take advantage of our exclusive offer call: Freephone 0800 052 0198 or email deliveries@newsquest.co.uk