POLICE are investigating a report of dangerous driving involving a scrambler motorbike rider who is said to have driven at members of the public.
The alleged incident happened on Rhymney’s High Street at around 12.30pm yesterday on Thursday, April 9.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “A blue, red and white scrambler motorbike, with a ‘27’ on the side and an Adidas sticker on the vehicle, driven by a male rider in a bobble hat and scarf, was reportedly driven at members of the public and weaving in and out of parked cars.
“We are appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage from a vehicle on the street or information about this incident to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000119660.”
You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
