“GRATEFUL” Caerphilly residents have thanked the council for adding bread and milk supplies to the free school meal offer.

More than 100 Caerphilly residents have taken to social media to share their appreciation for the additional service.

Caerphilly council has been delivering free school meals since schools shut on March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to the council’s post on Facebook Jessica Alfonso Robledo said: “I am so grateful for the meals which are lovely quality, and the bread and milk was a fantastic surprise.

“My husband is on the vulnerable list so I’m saved an unnecessary trip to the shop.”

Jod Gilbert said: “We received our delivery Monday and the bread is very nice. Better than the one we normally buy from the supermarket. It’s been a life saver having these meals we appreciate it very much

Gillian Jones said: “Amazing, thank-you for all your doing for our most needy, not only are these parcels much appreciated but the acts of kindness shown really is uplifting to those in need in these heart-breaking times.”

Caerphilly council announced this week that they had joined forces with Woosnam Diaries to provide bread and milk.

The council has been delivering thousands of frozen free school meals since the coronavirus lockdown.

For more information or to register your child for free school meals visit www.caerphilly.gov.uk/Coronavirus