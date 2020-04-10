COUNCILLORS in Torfaen have pledged to contribute more than £20,000 to a coronavirus support fund to help respond to urgent needs arising from the crisis.

The authority’s 44 councillors have come together, with each pledging to contribute £500 from their small schemes allowances to a fund which can act as a fast response to help the community.

The money comes from an allowance of £1,500 which each councillor is given to help community groups and organisations each year.

MORE NEWS:

Food ready for distribution to foodbanks thanks to a fund set up by Torfaen councillors

Food ready for distribution to foodbanks thanks to a fund set up by Torfaen councillors

Council leader, Cllr Anthony Hunt, asked if councillors would be willing to pay towards a support fund as the crisis was looming last month.

And he said he has been greatly impressed by the response of councillors of all political persuasions.

“I’d like to thank the generosity of councillors right across the board, whether they are Conservative, Independent or Labour,” he said.

“They have recognised that this is no time for point-scoring.

“Instead they’ve rolled up their sleeves, put aside any differences and focussed on the community need.”

In just two-and-a-half weeks the scheme has seen £9,000 worth of food delivered to Trussell Trust foodbanks in Torfaen.

Food has also been delivered to 13 share-schemes in the borough.

Food ready for distribution to foodbanks thanks to a fund set up by Torfaen councillors

Food ready for distribution to foodbanks thanks to a fund set up by Torfaen councillors

Councillors also agreed to donate £500 worth of toiletries after the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board put out an appeal, as patients ran out of essentials due to no visitors being allowed.

And the fund is also supporting community groups and organisations helping with the coronavirus response across Torfaen, working with the Torfaen Voluntary Alliance to provide grants of up to £500.

“It’s about trying to play our part and chip in where we can,” Cllr Hunt added.

“If there is an urgent need then we can use the fund to try to help where possible.”

Details of grants available for groups providing Covid-19 support can be found at tvawales.org.uk/covid19.