EMPLOYEES at a Newport supermarket have started a campaign to provide cleaning products, sweet treats and blankets to nursing homes and other healthcare facilities throughout Gwent.
Staff are aiming to donate the items they collect on a local scale to begin with before increasing their reach if enough donations are made.
The items being sought are: hygiene products such as shampoo, shower gel and deodorant; biscuits and chocolates; blankets or throws.
So far, the campaign will support five local care homes but will aim to reach even more.
Danielle Powell, who works at Tesco’s Spytty store, said: “We’re doing this to support nursing homes too.
“My mum is a carer and they’ve said they’re really struggling.
“They really need our help.
“This is close to my heart due to my work with dementia patients in the past.”