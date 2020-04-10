A MAN has been charged with perverting the course of justice, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report a road accident.
The case of John Parfitt, 38, of Lower Viaduct Terrace, Crumlin, was heard at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant did not have to attend the proceedings because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place in Newbridge last August.
Parfitt’s plea hearing was set for next month by Judge Michael Fitton QC.
