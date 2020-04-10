GWENT Police got very creative at 8pm last night during the "Clap for Carers" in celebration of those working hard to keep us safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Police cars tooted their horns and flashed their sirens in tandem, while other officers and police staff clapped beside them.
The videos have since been shared widely on social media.
Chief Constable Pam Kelly tweeted: "Wondeful. Proud of all of our NHS and Gwent Police. All emergencies services and our ever faithful local authority partners who are all working hard to support communities...huge respect."
Working together with our partners we are tackling this health crisis.
