WITH the sun shining and warm weather to rival the canary islands, it can be tempting to get your kit off in the privacy of your own garden to avoid any tan lines.

But there are rules to follow if you want to stay on the right side of the law.

It's not an offence to be naked in public, but it can be an offence if you cause distress or alarm to others, according to the law.

MORE NEWS:

That means you're perfectly fine to sunbathe in the nude in your own garden - as long as it doesn't upset your neighbours.

This is what the actual law states: "In the absence of any sexual context and in relation to nudity where the person has no intention to cause alarm or distress it will normally be appropriate to take no action unless members of the public were actually caused harassment, alarm or distress (as opposed to considering the likelihood of this)."

So if you live in the countryside with no one overlooking your garden, go ahead but you might want to think again if you live near others.

It's also recommended that people who want to sunbathe naked should inform their neighbours first.

It comes as the UK faces a rise in temperatures while under lockdown with police urging the public to stay at home.