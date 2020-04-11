HERE are the faces of five men and one woman handed prison sentences in recent weeks.

They were locked up for a range of offences, from drug dealing to armed robbery and shoplifting to burglary.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Joland Giwa

Notorious London gangster Joland Giwa, dubbed 'The General', who was given a new life in Wales because the government cannot deport him, was jailed for trafficking heroin and crack cocaine on the streets of Newport whilst on licence for robbery.

The 30-year-old, who arrived in the UK when he was aged 10, grew up terrorising the streets of Croydon, south London, with his gang called 'Don't Say Nothing' or 'DSN' for short.

He was jailed for more than four years after he was caught red-handed by police dealing last month.

Brandon Crosdale

Foul-mouthed drug dealer Brandon Crosdale, who was locked up after he was taken to hospital over fears for his health when he tried to hide £2,800 worth of heroin up his bottom, will spend more time behind bars.

The 20-year-old, from Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for two years in November for trafficking.

Crosdale was sentenced to a further six months in custody by city magistrates for another offence of possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Patrick Drake

Masked knifeman Patrick Drake was foiled by a courageous shopkeeper who fought back against him during a terrifying attempted armed robbery.

The 20-year-old was high on cocaine when he threatened to stab Sandeep Singh at Portskewett’s Premier Stores, but the owner threw an electric heater at him.

Drake, of Old Bulwark Road, Chepstow, was jailed for 40 months.

Callum Pugsley

Cocaine dealer Callum Pugsley was caught red-handed by police when he crashed following an 80mph car chase and arrested in the grounds of a residential home.

The 22-year-old, from Newport, fled from officers on foot after a “short pursuit” in a red Volkswagen Golf which collided in a country lane.

The defendant had tried to escape police while he had drugs worth £460 in the vehicle with a 75 per cent purity.

Pugsley, of Monnow Way, Bettws, was jailed for nearly five years in February 2019 after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine in Newport, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He was sentenced to a 30-month prison term which will run concurrently with that.

Ria Moore

Ria Moore came to Newport from Devon to go on a shoplifting spree but was jailed after being caught red-handed stealing perfume and clothes.

The 39-year-old, from Exeter, was arrested after she targeted two shops in the city centre last month just before the coronavirus lockdown.

She pinched perfume worth more than £445.50 from Debenhams in Friars Walk Shopping Centre and clothes worth £43.20 from Primark on Commercial Street and was jailed for 34 weeks.

Marcus Williams

One-man crime wave Marcus Williams is back behind bars after his latest spree for burglary, fraud, theft and criminal damage at a police station.

The 28-year-old, from Monmouth, has spent much of his adult life in and out of prison and was jailed by Newport magistrates for a catalogue of fresh offences.

He was locked up for a total of 34 weeks and ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.