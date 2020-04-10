A GROUP of schoolchildren have brightened up care home residents’ days during the coronavirus lockdown by writing letters to them.

Cwmfelinfach Primary School pupils were asked to write letters to the residents of Ty Iscoed Care Home by year five teacher Mr Evans.

The school have a strong bond with the home, as the pupils would visit weekly as part of their enrichment programme - but can't at the moment due to the social distancing rules.

One of the pupils who took part was 10-year-old Freya Pryce. She said: “I always loved going to visit Ty Iscoed with my school. They are lovely people and I wanted to make them smile because I know they are missing their families. I hope I get to see them again soon.”

In her letter, Freya wrote about herself, her likes and dislikes and retold the time she visited with her class as part of the Christmas choir.

Mr Evans explained his idea. He said: “Our pupils love visiting the care home throughout the year, so as we are now unable to go, I thought it would be a great way to continue to strengthen our bond with the residents there and for the pupils to spread some happiness at such a difficult time.

“As always, they have jumped at the chance to do something positive and I am seeing a flurry of letters in progress. We are incredibly proud of our pupils.”

Caerphilly County Borough Council cabinet member with responsibility for social care, Cllr Carl Cuss said: “This is truly heart-warming. We have seen so many examples of the community pulling together to get through this difficult time and our young people have been a shining beacon from creating thousands of rainbows for windows and refuse bins, applauding key workers on their door steps, helping others in the community and now writing to care home residents.

“We have an amazing community, one which I am extremely proud to be a part of.”