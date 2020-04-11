A NUMBER of major banks have launched a telephone service dedicated to customers aged 70 or over.

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the new initiative aims to assist customers who need support the most, by helping its banks keep on top of the high increase in customer phone calls.

The sharp demand in customer calls has come as a result of the government’s lockdown measures, currently keeping people indoors.

MORE NEWS:

Which banks are providing this service?

Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland - all owned by Lloyds Banking Group - are all offering the new service to support their vulnerable customers during the pandemic.

Who is the service for?

This specific line has been set up to support the over-70s. However, the group said that it shall prioritise calls from other customers who also need extra support, such as those registered with the bank as having specific needs due to a vulnerability, as well as NHS staff, through existing lines.

What about customers who are self-isolating?

The group is also informing customers who are currently self-isolating - as well as those who do not have access to online banking - that they can assign a trusted person to visit a branch for them.

For security reasons, the branch will phone the customer to obtain their permission for this person to act on their behalf, and the bank has capped withdrawals at £100 for added security.

Additionally, Lloyds said it will need a valid phone number on record to do this.

In order to be seen on someone else’s behalf, the assigned trusted person must bring a form of the customer’s photo ID, such as a passport.

How can customers over 70 find the helpline number?

Customers can expect to start seeing the dedicated helpline number in letters and emails being sent out by the banks.

As well as sending letters and emails to explain the new available support, the financial services group will also provide a guide on avoiding fraud and money management.

Group Director of Retail at Lloyds Banking Group, Vim Maru said: “The new measures we’ve announced will allow us to offer more practical support to our most vulnerable customers, ensuring we can prioritise their calls and give them access to their cash.”

Currently, branches of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland are open between 10am to 2pm from Monday to Friday.