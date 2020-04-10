UPDATE 12.20PM: Traffic is now coping well eastbound and westbound is moving as normal again.
One lane is closed at the Prince of Wales Bridge Eastbound. All other lanes in both directions are open.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
THERE has been an accident on the M4 at the Prince of Wales Bridge Eastbound between Junction 23 of the M48 and Junction 22.
Traffic had been coping well but new reports suggest traffic is slowing in the area.
Lane one (of three) is closed.
Opposite side is also slow due to onlookers. Avoid area if possible.
More updates to follow.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment