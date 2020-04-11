FUEL prices have sunk to their lowest level in up to the three-and-a-half years, new figures show.

Filling up a 55-litre family car is around £9 cheaper today than in late January.

This has been driven by a near 50 per cent reduction in oil prices since the beginning of the year as Covid-19 has taken hold across Europe and two of the world's top three oil producers fell out.

Saudi Arabia – which produced around 10 per cent of global supplies – slashed prices and ramped up production after Russia refused to go along with planned cuts.

This resulted in an 18-year-low for the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil.

And all of this means fuel prices are the lowest they have been for a long time.

So, here are the top three cheapest places to fill up in your area – for both unleaded petrol and diesel.

But, remember: Essential trips only.

These prices were correct as of April 9 and were collated using a petrol comparison website, PetrolPrices.com

Newport

The cheapest place to fill up for unleaded petrol in Newport is Asda, on Pencarn Way, where the price per litre has dropped to almost a £1.

The second and third cheapest places to fill up are Morrisons, Rogerstone and Tesco’s – both on Cardiff Road and in Spytty – where it is currently 102.8p and 102.9p respectively.

Unleaded:

Asda, Pencarn Way – 102.6p

Morrisons, Rogerstone – 102.8

Tesco, Cardiff Road – 102.9p

Tesco, Spytty – 102.9

Asda has the cheapest unleaded petrol on offer in Newport

Diesel:

The cheapest place to fill up for diesel in Newport is, once again, Asda – both the station in Pill and Pencarn Way – and also Morrisons, Rogerstone, where it is 108.7p per litre.

The second cheapest places to fill up are Tesco’s – Cardiff Road and Spytty – and Sainsbury’s, Albany Street, where it is 109.9p per litre.

The third cheapest place to file up is at Esso, Corporation Road, where it costs 119.9p per litre.

Asda, Pill – 108.7

Asda, Pencarn Way – 108.7p

Morrisons, Rogerstone – 108.7p

Tesco, Cardiff Road – 109.9p

Tesco, Spytty – 109.9p

Sainsbury’s, Albany Street – 109.9p

Esso, Corporation Road – 119.9p

READ MORE:

Torfaen

The cheapest places to fill up for unleaded petrol in Torfaen is Sainsbury’s, Llewlyn Road, Morrisons, St Davids Road and Texaco, Avondale, where it is 102.9p per litre.

The second and third cheapest places to fill up are Tesco’s, Pontypool and Shell, Henllys Way, where it is 104.9p and 109.9p per litre, respectively.

Unleaded:

Sainsbury’s, Llwelyn Road – 102.9p

Morrisons, St Davids Road – 102.9

Texaco, Avondale Service Station – 102.9

Tesco, Pontypool – 104.9p

Shell, Henllys Way – 109.9p

Sainsbury's has the cheapest unleaded fuel in Torfaen

Diesel:

The cheapest place to fill up on diesel in Torfaen in Tesco’s, Pontypool, where it is 111.9p per litre.

This is followed by Sainsbury’s, Llewyln Road and Morrisons, St Davids Road, where it will cost you 112.9p per litre.

The third cheapest places to fill up are at Shell, Henllys Way and Texaco, Avondale, where it costs you 117.9p per litre.

Tesco, Pontypool – 111.9p

Sainsbury’s, Llwelyn Road – 112.9p

Morrisons, St Davids Road – 112.9p

Shell, Henllys Way – 117.9p

Texaco, Avondale Service Station – 117.9p

Caerphilly

The cheapest place to fill up with unleaded petrol in Caerphilly is Morrisons, Bedwas Road, where it will cost you 102.7p.

The second cheapest places are Texaco, The Bryn and Tesco’s, Risca, where it costs you 104.9p per litre.

The third cheapest places to fill up are Esso, Newport Road and Tesco’s, Yystrad Mynach, where it will cost you 105.9p per litre.

Unleaded:

Morrisons, Bedwas Road – 102.7p

Texaco, The Bryn – 104.9p

Tesco, Risca – 104.9p

Esso, Newport Road – 105.9p

Tesco, Ystrad Mynach – 105.9p

Diesel:

The cheapest places to fill up with diesel in Caerphilly are Morrisons, Bedwas Road and Asda, Pontygwindy Road, where it is 108.7p per litre.

The second cheapest places are Texaco, The Bryn, and Tesco’s, Risca, where it costs you 110.9p per litre.

The third cheapest place is Esso, Newport Road, where it is 111.9p per litre.

Morrisons, Bedwas Road – 108.7p

Asda, Pontygwindy Road – 108.7p

Texaco, The Bryn – 110.9p

Tesco, Risca – 110.9p

Esso, Newport Road – 111.9p

Morrisons has the cheapest diesel in Caerphilly

READ MORE:

Blaenau Gwent

Unleaded:

The cheapest places to fill up on unleaded petrol in Blaenau Gwent are Tesco’s – Ebbw Vale and Abertillery – and Morrisons, also in Ebbw Vale, where it will cost you 106.9p per litre.

The second cheapest places are Gulf, Ebbw Vale and Brynmawr, where it is 108.9p per litre.

The third cheapest place to fill up is Gulf, Tredegar, where it is 109.9p per litre.

Tesco, Ebbw Vale – 106.9p

Morrisons, Ebbw Vale – 106.9p

Tesco, Abertillery – 106.9p

Gulf, Ebbw Vale – 108.9p

Gulf, Brynmawr – 108.9p

Gulf, Tredegar – 109.9p

Tesco has the cheapest unleaded fuel in Blaenau Gwent

Diesel:

Five petrol stations all offer the cheapest prices in Blaenau Gwent for diesel: Gulf, Ebbw Vale, Tesco, Ebbw Vale and Abertillery, Morrisons, Ebbw Vale, Murco, Brynmawr and Gulf, Tredegar all offer 114.9p per litre.

The second and third cheapest places to fill up are Gulf, Blaina and Texaco Tredegar, where it costs 116.9p and 119.9p respectively.

Gulf, Ebbw Vale -114.9p

Tesco, Ebbw Vale – 114.9p

Morrisons, Ebbw Vale – 114.9p

Murco, Brynmawr – 114.9p

Gulf, Tredegar – 114.9p

Tesco, Abertillery – 114.9p

Gulf, Blaina – 116.9p

Texaco, Tredegar – 119.9p

Monmouthshire

Unleaded: The cheapest place for unleaded petrol in Monmouthshire is Shell, Monmouth, where it costs 111.9p per litre.

The second cheapest place to fill up is Esso, at Monmouth Service Area, where it costs 112.9p to fill up.

The third cheapest places to fill up are Esso, Abergavenny and Shell, Abergavenny, where it costs 116.9p to fill up.

Shell, Monmouth – 111.9p

Esso, Monmouth Service Area – 112.9p

Esso, Abergavenny – 116.9p

Shell, Abergavenny – 116.9p

Diesel:

The cheapest place to fill up on diesel in Monmouthshire is Esso, Monmouth Service Area, where it will cost you 117.9p per litre.

The second cheapest place is Shell, Monmouth where it is 118.9p.

And the third cheapest places to fill up are Esso, Abergavenny, BP, Abergavenny and Shell, Abergavenny where it costs you 119.9p.