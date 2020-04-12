A DISQUALIFIED driver condemned by a judge for “setting his own rules” was jailed after police caught him behind the wheel while banned for the seventh time.

Michael Phillips, from Blackwood, claimed he only drove his girlfriend’s Renault Kangoo car to “bump start” it but a judge told him he didn’t believe him.

David Cook, prosecuting, said the 39-year-old, of Clos Ceirw, was stopped by officers on the town’s Bloomfield Road.

He told Cardiff Magistrates’ Court that Phillips has 23 previous convictions, including a three-year prison sentence for robbery in 2009.

The defendant pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and being in breach of a post-sentence supervision order.

As well having other driving while disqualified offences on his record, he also had failing to provide a specimen, failing to comply with a community order and failing to answer bail among his antecedent history.

Frank Whittle, mitigating for Phillips, said the car belonged to the defendant’s girlfriend who had a legitimate driving licence.

His lawyer added that his client claimed he only drove the Kangoo because he was trying to “bump start” the car, which had an engine problem.

Judge David Parson told Mr Whittle he didn’t believe Phillips’ account and said: “He has carried on setting his own rules.

“These offence are aggravated by his record. This is the seventh time he has been caught driving whilst disqualified.”

Judge Parsons jailed Phillips for 19 weeks and banned him from driving for 12 months and 59 days.

The defendant will also have to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.