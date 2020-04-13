A ROUND-UP of recent Gwent cases heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

ANDREW JAMES WYATT, 29, of Highland Terrace, Blackwood, was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing a £350 Sony television in Cardiff on April Fool’s Day.

He was ordered to pay his victim £350 compensation and a £122 surcharge.

CURTIS WILLIAM JOHN GREEN, 21, of Melbourne Way, Newport, was jailed for 14 days after he admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following his release from a period of detention.

MORE NEWS:

MATTHEW SIMON, 48, of Mallard Way, Duffryn, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order which prohibited him calling Gwent Police on 999.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

IEUAN ROBERT PUGH, 31, of Cardiff Prison, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted causing £375 worth of criminal damage to a door and a car in Six Bells, Abertillery.

He was also made the subject of a 12-month restraining order and he must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.