A MAN was remanded in custody after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court charged with assault.
Christian Verrall, 31, of Bryngwyn Road, Newport, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, grievous bodily harm and perverting the course of justice.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place in the city last month.
His next hearing is due to take place on May 7.
