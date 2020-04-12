THE family of a well-known and respected Newport photographer have paid tribute to him after his death.

Rex Moreton, who was well-known in the city for his industrial photography of Newport's landmarks, died on Tuesday, March 31, at the age of 91, following a long-term battle with breathing problems.

A collection of his photographs can be seen on permanent display in the Riverside Suite at the Newport Centre, and he also had a successful exhibition showcasing the architecture of Newport’s houses.

Rex Moreton and his wife Margaret Moreton

"He became a local figure really and a lot of people knew him," said his daughter, Mary Trenfield. "He was a rather eccentric man, a very creative person with a wonderful sense of humour, and he had a very interesting life."

After being evacuated to Gloucestershire during World War Two, Mr Moreton began his adult life by undertaking two years in the merchant navy.

After travelling with the ‘Trewellard’ he moved to London and worked as a freelance illustrator, and would go on to teach himself photography.

In 1960 Mr Moreton and his wife Margaret bought a large rambling house on the outskirts of London. He quickly realised he could create a business from selling unwanted furniture, and from humble beginnings grew a thriving antique business.

READ MORE:

Being a natural collector of interesting objects, he opened the Model Farm Folk Museum in 1972 in Wolvesnewton, Monmouthshire.

"I’m sure many readers will remember the museum and craft centre," said Ms Trenfield.

The Moreton family owned the museum for 14 years, during which time it became a local treasure offering a café and gift shop.

In 1986 Mr Moreton sold the museum and moved to Newport with his wife, where he focused on his professional industrial photography, working for Tredegar House and Newport Council amongst others.

He is also remembered during this time for owning an antiques shop in Mountjoy Road.

As his age began to impact his photographic career, he joined the Newport U3A writing group where he became inspired to write short stories, poems and several full length books.

He teamed up with the Stow Hill Church Printers, and under the guidance of Ron Prosser published a dozen books including novels, poetry, prose and even a photographic book showcasing his ‘Houses of Newport' project.

Ms Trenfield added: "He ended his days in the friendly and caring surroundings of Capel Grange Nursing home, where he was content and kindly looked after until his death. He will be sadly missed."