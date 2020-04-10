A FURTHER 29 people in Wales have died after testing positive for Covid-19 coronavirus.

Their deaths, confirmed in the past 24 hours, brings the total death toll in Wales to 315.

Dr Robin Howe, of Public Health Wales (PHW), said this afternoon that another 502 Covid-19 cases had been confirmed in Wales.

This brings the Welsh total to 4,591 confirmed cases – though PHW said the true number of cases was likely to be higher.

Dr Howe offered his condolences to the loved ones of those affected.

The latest figures came after first minister Mark Drakeford made a heartfelt appeal to people in Wales to continue abiding by the government's lockdown rules on staying at home and social-distancing.

"People and communities across Wales have shown remarkable resilience," he said. "The big picture is about the way most people have been able to take this in our stride – I want to thank all those people.

"Together we are protecting our NHS and we are saving lives."