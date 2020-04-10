LOCKDOWN restrictions could be tightened on Monday if evidence suggests they are not effective in stopping the spread of coronavirus, first minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Speaking at the Welsh Government's daily press briefing in Cardiff, the first minister also quashed suggestions that some local authorities were getting priority over others concerning levels of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff.

"The review on Monday is specifically about how we maintain the restrictions, and not whether those restrictions will be over," he said. "I wanted to be very clear to the people of Wales, and I didn't want to give anyone false hope.

MORE NEWS:

"The last thing I wanted was people going into this weekend feeling it was the final stretch.

"The review could lead to a tightening on restrictions - it's an open review. What we need to ask is 'are the restrictions working?'.

"I hope the restrictions don't need to be tightened, but of course we are open to that."

On the topic of PPE and whether some local authorities were getting more equipment than others, Mr Drakeford said: "We don't have the luxury to be able to plan ahead for providing PPE to local authorities."

Mr Drakeford made the comments after Carmarthenshire council said it was producing its own PPE due to a "lack of transparency" from the government.

"I know there was a call with all local authorities this morning with leaders recommitting themselves to our efforts," said Mr Drakeford.

"Most authority leaders have understood we are all doing this in extreme conditions where normal information and item-providing time isn't available to us."

Responding to fears that some care homes were being asked to admit ill patients who had been discharged from hospital, putting other care home residents and staff at risk, he added: "At this point, the majority of care homes don't have coronavirus in them. The disease is spreading and more care homes will undoubtedly face it in the future.

"As far as I'm aware, the advice is to make sure doctors' advice has been sought as well as the manager of the care home to make sure all necessary arrangements are in place for patients that are being discharged to care homes."

He also reiterated calls for togetherness in the response to the pandemic, and said this weekend is more important than ever for people to ensure they stay indoors and continue following the guidelines over the Easter bank holiday period.