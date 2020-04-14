A PRISONER serving a sentence for burglary who was caught in jail with a mobile phone will have to serve more time behind bars.

Jamie Kent, of Hawthorne Avenue, Newport, admitted having the device inside Cardiff Prison.

The 36-year-old was jailed for 12 months in April 2019 for a bungled burglary committed during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

MORE NEWS:

Kent was caught out after officers matched his DNA to a trail of blood he left smeared around the house he ransacked after cutting himself on glass.

During the break-in at Balmoral Road in the Somerton area of Newport, he stole jewellery and aftershave, the city’s crown court heard.

Prosecutor Nigel Fryer said neighbours were woken by loud banging noises at around 4.30am on New Year's Day to find Kent dressed in black and acting suspiciously.

One neighbour, called out: “All right fella?” and startled Kent who ran from the scene.

The incident was reported to the police who arrived at the house a few hours later.

The court heard the owners of the property were away on holiday in Swansea when their home was burgled, returning to find smashed glass on the kitchen floor and blood stains on the carpet.

“Their son was ensuring the property was secure while they were away,” added Mr Fryer.

“He had last gone to the property at around 6pm on New Year’s Eve when everything was in order.”

Police arrested Kent four months after the burglary after stopping a Vauxhall van in Newport.

The court heard that Kent told officers: “I don’t know what this is about. I haven’t done anything for ages.

“I’ve only been out of prison for 18 months.”

One of the victims said in a victim impact statement that she felt “physically sick” at the thought of someone going through her belongings.

“The thought of someone going through my belongings and personal items shows little or no respect,” she said.

“The blood stains in my house were disgustingly vile. Not knowing who they were or what they touched was especially hard.”

MORE NEWS:

She added the blood stains made her not want to stay there or have her “grandson crawling around”

Kent pleaded guilty to the burglary.

After admitting the latest offence of having a mobile phone inside a prison without authority, the defendant was jailed for six months at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

He was caught last September.

Kent was also ordered to pay a £122 surcharge upon his release from custody.