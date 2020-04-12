IT'S perfect beer garden weather - which makes it even more frustrating that we're all stuck inside.

For this week’s Five of the Best, we wanted to know what pub in Gwent our readers will be heading for once we’re out of lockdown.

Looking through over the 300 comments we received, the top five were:

McCann’s Rock N Ale Bar, Newport

Rachel Palmer said: “Without a doubt the best pub around, great atmosphere, decent bands and top landlady. What more could you want!”

David Neil Clarke said: “Without a show of a doubt. Great staff, great variety of drinks and more importantly a great atmosphere. Landlady to die for!! Why would you go anywhere else?!”

MORE NEWS:

Lyceum Tavern, Newport

Janine Taylor said: “Definitely the Lyceum Tavern, Malpas Road. Lovely home cooked food with fab staff and atmosphere. A family run pub.

“Best pub by far”.

Ellen Parker said: “Lovely friendly atmosphere, great food, fab entertainment and exceptional attentive and friendly staff.

“Best pub in Newport”.

The Bell Inn, Caerleon

Ken Webb said: “Has to be The Bell Inn Caerleon, well worth the wait during lockdown. A nice meal and a pint there are making it all worthwhile. It’ll be better than Christmas”.

Hannah Elizabeth Lewis said: “Food and staff are amazing! It’s a super cosy pub with live music every Sunday afternoon and they’re dog friendly!

“I just love it there so much, always feel so cosy and chilled out whilst sipping away at my large Merlot”.

The Patriot, Crumlin

Jeff Griffiths said: “Fantastic live music venue with an amazing atmosphere. The staff and regulars are like a big happy family and I miss them loads”.

Colin Williams said: “Has to be The Patriot. Fantastic atmosphere and great music with a fabulous crown, you cannot beat it!”

The Victoria Inn, Newport

Ryan O’Neill said: “Fantastic beer garden, massive kids play area, wonderful pub grub, tasty Sunday lunches for £7 and kids eat free.

“Friendly, amazing bar staff and to top it off the owners are wonderful”.

Andrew Channing said: “Good beer, good food, excellent prices and a good beer garden with a kids play park”.