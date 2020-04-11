A NEWPORT care home shared this heart-warming video of staff dancing along to You’ll Never Walk Alone to “share the love” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Staff at Capel Grange Nursing Home in Newport posted a video on their Facebook page, which has garnered mass attention with many commenting to say thanks for their hard work.
MORE NEWS:
- Lane closed following accident at the Prince of Wales Bridge
- ‘Dangerous bobble-hatted scramble biker rode at members of the public
- Gwent newsagent on a mission to keep people connected during lockdown
A spokesman from the care home said: “It was for our elders, reassuring them they are not alone and we are all in it together”.
Capel Grange is one of only three nursing homes in Wales to be named on the Eden Alternative UK Register of Homes. The Eden Alternative is a care philosophy centered around 10 core principles designed to empower elders to live as full a life as possible.