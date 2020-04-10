A FRONT door "is better than any face mask" at preventing the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus, UK health secretary Matt Hancock said as he urged people to stay at home this weekend.

With mild and sunny weather forecast for much of South East Wales over the long Easter weekend, the government's plea to the public is to continue social distancing and resist the temptation to visit the park or the beach.

Mr Hancock said staying at home was "something everyone can do to play their part in this national effort".

He added: "Spreading the virus today risks lives tomorrow and increases pressures on the NHS.

"Do it for them and the people you love.

"The more we follow the rules, the faster we can end these restrictions and get back to normal life."

As the UK approaches the three-week mark of the national lockdown, Mr Hancock said a further 980 people in the UK, who tested positive for coronavirus, had died – bringing the UK death toll to 8,958.

Across the UK, 19,116 people were tested for Covid-19 on Thursday, of whom 5,706 tested positive.

"Never forget that behind each number is a name, a loss, and a family that will never be the same again," Mr Hancock said.

The health secretary was joined at this afternoon's press conference by Ruth May, the chief nursing officer for England; and Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England.

Ms May thanked the public for the "extraordinary show of support for the NHS" which has "lifted" her and colleagues, but urged people to "remind [themselves] of the sacrifices others are making" as they spend the Easter weekend saving lives of coronavirus patients in the UK's hospitals.

And Prof Van-Tam saidt here were some signs the "hard work was beginning to pay off", but warned the outbreak was "not over".

"It would be premature to say [the outbreak] is at a peak," he said.

"I can't tell you how important it is to just keep going with [social-distancing measures and staying at home]," he said. "It's not over.

"We have to take the pain now, to make the gains in a few weeks."