A DOCTOR was assaulted while working at A&E at Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital this afternoon.

In a statement Gwent Police said the doctor was punched to the face and head at about 12.50am today.

They did not require medical treatment.

A 34-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested following the incident and taken into police custody for questioning. He has since been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and remanded to appear in Court tomorrow morning, Saturday, April 11.

Chief Inspector Martyn Smith said: "Aggressive behaviour towards emergency workers is completely unacceptable. Our NHS colleagues work tirelessly to help others, especially at this time, and we will continue to support them."