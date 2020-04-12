WE LOVE seeing your photos, and the South Wales Argus Camera Club is a great way to share your pictures.
The group now has almost 3,500 members. We’ve chosen our favourite photos from across the week to feature here.
You can share you own photos by joining our Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/ argusphotosgroup
Kevin Pritchard caught this awesome shot of two birds enjoying the sunshine and the publicity
It has most certainly sprung in Pontypool Park, thanks Jason Burgess
Lovely picture from Fatma Richards at Llandegfedd Reservoir
Not an advisory position to take up, but not bad for photos. Thanks Yoan Jones
Great picture of a red kite flying over Abergavenny, from Del Edwards
Lovely shot of Keepers Pond, from Robin Birt
David Cole took this photo from Chepstow, looking over the Cotswolds on Friday morning
