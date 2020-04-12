MEET the newly-formed group helping to make scrubs from their homes for the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Mia Beechey, from Machen in Caerphilly, joined a group called For The Love Of Scrubs after being invited by a friend - and is now making scrubs for NHS staff.

Ms Beechey, who works as a clerk at Pentwynmawr Primary, said: “With so many people now out of work, like myself, a lot of people want to help."

Ms Beechey is hoping raise more funds to keep the seamstresses going

Some of the scrubs that Ms Beechey has made

Ms Beechey set up a GoFundMe page, which has raised over £500 so far, to help cover the costs of the fabrics, and has also passed some of the supplies on to a few local seamstresses, who are also making scrubs for the Royal Gwent Hospital.

“The ladies I supply need more fabric already, so another order has been placed to keep us going," she said. "We will keep going as long as scrubs are needed."

Another of the women making scrubs, Thornaporn Moya, said: “My shop, Noi’s Stitch & Sew shop only opened a month ago and had to close because of the virus, then I head about helping the NHS.

Thornaporn Moya with some of her scrubs

“I realised I have the skills to help make the scrubs and I really enjoy it because I feel like I can do something useful to help the NHS nurses fight the virus”.

Ms Beechey’s neighbour, Ann Ap Iorwerth, is also getting involved.

She said: “My family and I have a huge debt of gratitude over the years to the medical staff locally in Machen and also to those in The Miners' hospital in Caerphilly as well as the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.

Ann Ap Iorwerth with detailed illustrations for making scrubs

“It is for this reason especially that I have decided to help to make scrubs for the NHS. I was wondering what I could do to help the cause and was delighted when Mia mentioned that people were needed to help sew these garments”.

To donate to the GoFundMe, head to https://www.gofundme.com/f/4h4gnf-scrubs