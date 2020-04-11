FIRST Minister Mark Drakeford and NHS Wales are appealing to the Welsh public to download a new app called COVID Symptom Tracker to help the NHS response to COVID-19 in Wales.

People across Wales are being asked to log their daily symptoms to help build a clearer picture of how the virus is affecting people.

The app can be used by everyone, not just those who are experiencing symptoms.

Developed by researchers at King’s College London and healthcare science company, ZOE, the COVID-19 Symptom Tracker is already being used by more than 38,000 people in Wales, and more than two million across the UK.

Data from the COVID-19 Symptom Tracker app will be shared daily with the Welsh Government and NHS Wales. It will give early indications of where future hospital admissions are going to be.

Scientists from Kings College London and the Secure Anonymised Information Linkage (SAIL) Databank at Swansea University will work with the Welsh Government to analyse the data to inform modelling and understand and predict the developing situation of the disease in Wales.

First Minister, Mark Drakeford said: “Having a range of evidence and data is crucial in helping us build a clear picture of how the virus is behaving and affecting everyone’s lives.

"Crucially this app can help us anticipate potential coronavirus hot spots and get our NHS services ready. I’m asking everyone in Wales to download the new COVID Symptom Tracker app, so you can help protect our workers and save lives."

An interactive map allowing anyone to see the distribution of coronavirus in their area is available at covid.joinzoe.com as well as frequent science updates.

Lead researcher Professor Tim Spector from King’s College London, says: “Accurate real-time data is essential if we are to beat this disease.

"Without accurate and wide spread testing it’s essential that we have much data as possible to help us predict where we are going to see the next spikes in demand so that resources can be effectively deployed ahead of time to meet the needs of the patients.”

The app is available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play from the links at covid.joinzoe.com