MOVING house might not be on everyone's minds at the moment, but this barn conversion in Monmouthshire could provide food for thought in the meantime.

Priced at a hefty £700,000, this five-bedroom property in Earlswood does include a lot for that lofty price tag.

This is a larger than average barn conversion offering versatile accommodation with equestrian facilities set in a tranquil rural location and part of a small group of converted farm buildings.

Under-floor heating is a feature throughout this house and the kitchen adds a touch of the ultra-modern to the otherwise traditional aesthetic.

Exposed beams and woodwork are also mostly maintained throughout.

A sizeable family bathroom is a welcome addition and it does not end there. A family snug, utility room and large garage also feature.

The gardens and grounds extend to approximately five acres and consist of a well fenced four acre paddock.

The site is located approximately 20 minutes from the M48 motorway providing onward commuting to Newport, Cardiff, Bristol Bath and beyond.

Nestled amongst glorious countryside with quiet country lanes and nearby Wentwood Forest which was once part of the hunting grounds of Chepstow Castle, it offers superb hiking and walks with breath-taking views over the Severn Estuary. The diversity of habitats means it is home to some spectacular wildlife.

To find out more, head to rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-87727283.html