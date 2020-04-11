36 more people have died in Wales after having contracted coronavirus according to Public Health Wales (PHW) figures.

The total number of deaths in the country now stands at 351, from 4,930 confirmed cases of the disease.

However, experts warn that the true number is likely to be higher.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at PHW, said: "We offer our condolences to families and friends affected, and we ask those reporting on the situations to respect patient confidentiality.

"As part of our efforts to continually expand testing, there is now a Deloitte testing facility operational at Cardiff City Stadium. This is part of the UK-wide plan to test key workers.

"Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales. The single most important action we can all take in fighting coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS and save lives.

"We want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

"We know that staying at home can be hard especially when the weather is nice, but members of the public must adhere to social distancing rules about staying at home, and away from others, introduced by the UK and Welsh Governments.

"Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

"Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency."