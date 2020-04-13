AN armed gang brought terror to Newport city centre as they gunned down a security guard during a daring robbery at the Halifax bank 15 years ago.

Terrified shoppers fled for safety and sought cover in shop doorways as the ruthless gun-wielding, balaclava wearing raiders executed their heist.

The 56-year-old security guard was shot in cold blood as a Securicor van delivering cash came under attack in a robbery planned with "military precision".

But, despite the mayhem and violence unleashed on Commercial Street on the morning of Monday, April 11, 2005 – the gangsters were described "like bats out of hell" – they got away with just £75,000.

The crew from Birmingham had seen Newport as a soft touch - but found the city was anything but after a painstaking investigation by Gwent Police, which at one point involved 60 detectives, brought them to justice.

The four robbers escaped, but, following a manhunt lasting several months, they all found themselves behind bars.

A CCTV image shows bewildered shoppers looking at the high-powered Mitsubishi Evolution getaway car driving down Commercial Street

In July 2006 they were locked up for more than 60 years after a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Ryan ‘G Man’ Gamble, the 23-year-old "sadistic" gunman who pointed his gun at the security guard’s head, chest and stomach before firing into his leg, was jailed for 20 years.

The gang's ringleader and getaway driver, Daniel ‘Dan Dan’ Nelson, was given the same sentence after was at the wheel of their high-powered Mitsubishi Evolution getaway car.

Mikhail ‘Macky' Sinclair, 20, who went into the bank with Gamble and coshed a have-a-go hero bank customer with a cash box, got 12 years.

The gang's lookout man, Leroy ‘Munchy' Davidson, 22, was jailed for 10 years.

As the drama unfolded inside the Halifax Bank, a brave customer who had been depositing cash, tried to grab Sinclair as he was making his escape.

The cigarette lighter dropped by Mikhail ‘Macky' Sinclair as he grappled with a brave bank customer

For his trouble, the 43-year-old man was hit in the face with a money box – a minor injury compared to what he might have suffered.

But his intervention played a vital part in the gang’s downfall, because Sinclair dropped a cigarette lighter at the scene during the struggle which contained his DNA.

Through the customer’s courageous stand, the police were presented with a golden piece of evidence.

Another image of the dramatic robbery unfolding

Gamble, Nelson, Sinclair and Davidson were all convicted of conspiracy to rob.

Gamble, of Wilmcott Tower, Highgate, was also found guilty of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to rob, possessing a firearm with criminal intent and wounding the security guard with intent, charges he denied.

Sinclair, of Tower Road, Erdington, had already admitted conspiracy to rob and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to rob but was convicted of wounding the guard with intent by the jury.

Nelson, of Wellesley Gardens, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to rob and wounding with intent.

Davidson, of Ensden Grove, was cleared of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to rob and wounding with intent.