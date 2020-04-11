TODAY it fell to Home Secretary Priti Patel to deliver the government's daily coronavirus briefing in the continued absence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ms Patel was joined at Downing Street by Chair of the National Police Chief Council Martin Hewitt and Professor Stephen Powers.

Ms Patel noted that the condition of the Prime Minister was still improving.

Beginning with the figures, Ms Patel revealed that 9875 people are now known to have died as a result of the disease, an increase of 917 on yesterday.

“My thoughts prayers and condolences are with their friends, families and loved ones," she said.

“You are in all our thoughts at this devastating time."

Ms Patel noted that, while overall crime rates had dropped during the lockdown period, in the last week there had been a 120 per cent increase in calls to the National Domestic Abuse Helpline.

“This is extremely concerning," she said.

"There will be no let up in our operational response.

“Our incredible police and fire crews are out in their communities to protect the vulnerable and anyone who is a victim.

“Anyone in immediate danger should call 999 and press 55 if you are unable to talk."

Ms Patel announced that, as well as allocating up to £200million in government funding, a national communications campaign would be set up to reach out to those at risk from abuse.

"It will signpost victims in terms of how they can get help and reassure them they can access the services they need," she said.

"They are not alone."

She urged people across the country to get on board and share the new symbol – a hand embossed with a heart – in their windows and on social media to "show how much we care and how much our country cares".

Commenting on the drop in crime, Stephen Hewitt said: "There has been a 21 per cent fall in crime overall in the last four weeks.

"We are in a strong position. Our teams are working around the clock.

“We will come when you call for help."

He stated that, since the new police powers had come into effect during the lockdown period, enforcement had not been widely necessary.

“However, a small minority have refused to follow instruction and enforcement was necessary," he said.

“It’s all about talking and common sense.”

Asked whether the government would apologise after reports were received of doctors and nurses dying from the disease due to a lack of protective equipment, Ms Patel said: "We're working to make sure that everyone in the NHS has what they need.

“There is a clear plan when it comes to PPE in the NHS.

“There’s a Herculuan (sic) effort going on.

“I’m sorry if people feel like there have been failings.

“I have been very clear in what I’ve just said, I’m sorry if people feel that way.”

She continued by saying that it would be 'wrong' for the government to speculate when the lockdown period might be lifted.

“There is not easy course through a global pandemic," added Professor Powers.