A MAN has been arrested after allegedly stealing £10,000 worth of cigarettes from a petrol station.

The petrol station in Chepstow - which police are not naming - received a call on Thursday, April 8 purporting to be from its Head Office.

The person calling stated they would be attending the store to collect "all their cigarretes, which were being recalled," a spokesman for Gwent Police said.

A man latter attended the petrol station to collect the cigarettes, allegedly walking out with £10,000 worth of "stolen" cigarettes.

A 31-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and has since been released under investigation, police said.

Police are now appealing to all shops and retailers to be aware of similar scams.

They added: "Please ensure that the identity of anyone contacting you to complete any transaction is always checked and verified to ensure it is genuine."

