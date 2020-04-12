A PERSON stopped by a routine police check on essential journeys was found to have drugs.

The Blaenau Gwent division of Gwent Police today posted on social media: “People are still out on non-essential trips and don’t understand the seriousness of the situation.

“1 person had drugs and will be prosecuted. #StaySafe [sic].”

(The drugs found by police. Picture: Gwent Police.)

And it was a similar story in Newport.

Gwent Police’s Operations Unit said they had “stopped a motorcycle” on Somerton Road, Newport yesterday.

The rider then “failed a drug wipe,” they said.

“Arrested and off to custody for bloods to be taken. [sic].”

(The failed drug test. Picture: Gwent Police.)

The Blaenau Gwent branch of the force also “shut down” a non-essential business over the weekend.

They tweeted: “Came across a hand car wash still operating in Tredegar this morning.

“Shut down and staff reminded about essential business of which they aren’t.

“Trading standards informed also. #StayHome [sic].”

Officers are also out in Monmouth this weekend stopping vehicles on Rockfield Road.

The Monmouthshire Officers branch of the force tweeted: “Officers have been stopping vehicles on Rockfield Road, Monmouth this morning and checking/advising drivers.”

(Police making checks on Rockfield Road. Picture Gwent Police.)

Gwent Police also reiterated their call for the public not to ring 999 if they see anyone breaching lockdown rules.

This is what the force said on what to do if you see someone breaching lockdown rules.

It comes as the number of confirmed cases in Wales neared five thousand.