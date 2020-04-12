POLICE officers across Gwent are leaving Easter eggs on the doorsteps of houses with colourful rainbows displayed on their windows.

Children across the region have decorated their houses with bright rainbow and messages of support for the NHS and frontline workers.

And now, thanks to donations from local supermarkets, police are rewarding young people’s support for the NHS and acceptance of the lockdown rules.

Over the weekend, the Newport branch of Gwent Police tweeted: “Our #NewportWest bunnies are busy this morning [sic].”

They also shared pictures of police cars loaded up with dozens of eggs.

(A boot-load of eggs ready for delivery. Picture: Gwent Police.)

They added: “Our #NewportWest Easter bunnies ready for their deliveries [sic].”

Over 400 eggs were donated by Morrisons in Rogerstone and Tesco on Cardiff Road.

(Newport officers ready to deliver eggs to children. Picture: Gwent Police.)

In Ebbw Vale, officers were also handing out Easter eggs.

The Blaenau Gwent division of the force tweeted: “Big thanks to Morrisons for the Easter egg donation.

“The team will be distributing them today to children displaying the rainbow poster.

“Look out for us.”

(Two eggs sit outside a huge rainbow thanking the NHS. Picture: Gwent Police.)

(Emilio from Torfaen with the letter attached alongside the Easter egg.)

And in Monmouthshire, officers also thanked Morrisons for their donation.

(Some of the houses the force left eggs at. Picture: Gwent Police.)

Monmouthshire Officers tweeted: “A huge thank you to Morrisons Abergavenny for donating Easter Eggs for the children in the community who have stayed in and draw beautiful rainbows.”