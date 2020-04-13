A PAIR of neighbours in Cwmbran have netted £1,000 each in the People's Postcode Lottery.
The two living in Edlogan Way won the prize after NP44 2QA was drawn on Sunday, April 12.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “What a great Easter surprise.
"Congratulations to our winners, I hope they enjoy their winnings.”
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities, and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by Woodland Trust which has received more than £13.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.
It is the UK’s leading woodland conservation charity, owning over 1,000 different woods across the country. These woods support a wide range of plants and wildlife and attract thousands of visitors each year.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.
For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.