A THIEF who stole collection money from a church during a crime spree has been jailed.
Raymond Thomas Olsen targeted St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Newport’s Stow Hill last month.
The 34-year-old, of no fixed abode, also tried to burgle the priest’s house.
Olsen pleaded guilty to the charges as well as shoplifting and stealing a bicycle.
He stole books worth £56 from WHSmith in Newport city centre and air freshners worth £20 from Poundland.
Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard how, by committing these offences, the defendant was also in breach of a 12-month conditional discharge for arson imposed in February.
That related to damaging a fire a blanket and rubber flooring at Cardiff Prison last November.
For his latest offending, Olsen was jailed for 18 weeks and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge upon his release from prison.