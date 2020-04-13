A THIEF who stole collection money from a church during a crime spree has been jailed.

Raymond Thomas Olsen targeted St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Newport’s Stow Hill last month.

The 34-year-old, of no fixed abode, also tried to burgle the priest’s house.

MORE NEWS

Olsen pleaded guilty to the charges as well as shoplifting and stealing a bicycle.

He stole books worth £56 from WHSmith in Newport city centre and air freshners worth £20 from Poundland.

Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard how, by committing these offences, the defendant was also in breach of a 12-month conditional discharge for arson imposed in February.

That related to damaging a fire a blanket and rubber flooring at Cardiff Prison last November.

For his latest offending, Olsen was jailed for 18 weeks and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge upon his release from prison.