EIGHTEEN more people have died with the coronaviurs in Wales, taking the total number of deaths from the disease to 369.

Public Health Wales also reported 367 new cases of the coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number to 5,297.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board - which covers Gwent - saw 75 new cases in the last 24 hours, meaning there are now 1,453 cumulative cases.

Within Gwent, Caerphilly reported the biggest increase, with 20 new cases.

Newport saw a rise of 19 new cases, followed by Monmouthshire with 16 cases.

While 12 new cases were reported from Blaenau Gwent and eight from Torfaen.

It comes as an A&E consultant at the Royal Gwent revealed that around half of the workforce have tested positive since the outrbeak began.

In an appeal asking for the people of Gwent to “stay home and protect the NHS” during the Bank Holiday weekend, A&E Consultant Dr Tim Rogerson also said around half of the nursing staff have tested positive.

The Cardiff and Vale health board reported the biggest daily increase with 97 new cases, taking the region's total to 1,306.

PHW also revealed that 935 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of testing episodes to 16,910.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“We offer our condolences to families and friends affected.

“Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales. The single most important action we can all take in fighting Coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, and save lives.

“We want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus."