CRIMINALS are exploiting the coronavirus crisis, using a range of scams to defraud people who are in self-isolation, working from home, or trying to protect themselves.

Action Fraud said almost £2 million has been lost to coronavirus-related fraud across Wales, England, and Northern Ireland so far.

The majority of the 678 reports received by Action Fraud to date are related to online shopping scams, where victims been conned into ordering protective equipment (PPE) or hand sanitiser that do not exist.

MORE NEWS:

Cruelly, scammers have also been exploiting people’s generosity and community spirit – one fake email, purporting to be from the UK Fovernment – urged people to donate to the NHS via bank transfer and “aid us in this crucial fight” against coronavirus.

A spokesman for Action Fraud said “this situation is likely to continue” as criminals dream up new ways to manipulate people during this uncertain time.

He said “criminals will use every opportunity they can to defraud innocent people, and that includes exploiting national crisis and tragedies”.

Scammers appear to be targeting the UK in particular, according to research by cyber-security firm Trend Micro, which found 20 per cent of all global coronavirus spam was being sent to British-based email addresses.

Other coronavirus-related scams have included bogus HMRC (Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs) emails, calls and texts offering financial support; fake websites imitating real companies; and text messages alleging people have broken social-distancing rules and must pay a £35 fine.

And scams are not just linked to technology – last week Gwent Police reported an alleged distraction burglary in Abertridwr, where two men – claiming to be from the media – tricked an elderly woman into letting them into her home by offering advice on the ongoing health crisis.

Fraudsters also target people who are working from home.

“Huge increases in the number of people working remotely presents an opportunity for criminals to commit computer software service fraud, which involves offers of help to fix devices,” the Action Fraud spokesman said. “As IT systems are under increased pressure, making them work more slowly, such offers of help may seem more believable. In reality, criminals are trying to gain access to your computer or get you to divulge your login details and passwords.”

As the coronavirus outbreak progresses, Action Fraud said it was anticipating more scams linked to promises of compensation, tax rebates, loans, and pensions.

“Fraud is incredibly hard to predict and while we are monitoring crime trends carefully, the most important thing is to get the message out there to the general public to be aware, be alert, and think twice before parting with their money or personal details,” the Action Fraud spokesman said. “Always remember to stop, think, and challenge any requests for personal information or financial details.”