BUSINESSES in Gwent are receiving support to continue operating after the coronavirus outbreak has passed.

Some shopping centres and markets are offering extra support in addition to the UK and Welsh Government grants.

Traders in Pontypool Indoor Market have had their rents suspended to help them through the pandemic, with the market completely closing to the public on March 23.

"The Indoor Market was closed on Tuesday, March 23 and all rents suspended following consultation with the traders and Government guidelines," said Mike Whitson, from Pontypool Indoor Market.

Food traders had seen an increase in footfall before the closure, said Mr Whitson, however most other stalls had already begun to reduce their hours.

"We have up to 30 assorted traders based at the market and of those only the small number of food retailers had experienced an upsurge in business in the seven to ten days prior to the closure," he said.

Pontypool Indoor Market

"The footfall to the market had started to reduce on Monday, March 22 as the public began to heed the advice of the government to social distance.

"The week before despite the increased footfall had seen a number of our non food retailers reduce their opening hours and in some cases full closure due to health and well being concerns.

"Our small number of food retailers, however, who had been very busy had introduced a home delivery service to their customers and we understand that this service continues to thrive as those traders continue to work from independent premises or home."

Friars Walk, the Kingsway Centre, Cwmbran Centre and Festival Park in Ebbw Vale did not say if any extra support had been issued for businesses that had been forced to close due to the coronavirus.

Friars Walk, Newport. Picture Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Friars Walk has closed to the public, apart from M&S Food and Holland & Barrett.

A statement on its website read: "The health of our retailers, centre teams and visitors is paramount and we are working hard to ensure people are being supported wherever possible."

Similarly, most businesses in Newport's Kingsway Centre have closed.

Kingsway Centre, Newport. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

"Our car park remains open and we have informed NHS staff that there is no charge to use our car park so they can access these stores easily," said a spokeswoman.

"Our priority right now is to keep customers and staff safe and ensure they are kept up to date with regards to latest government legislation."

A number of businesses remain open in the Cwmbran Centre, including banks, food stores and pharmacies.

Cwmbran Centre

A statement read: "As many of these essential services can only be reached through the centre, we will ensure all our visitors are able to access them whilst supporting those retailers who need to stay open.

"A small number of our team will be on hand to make sure the centre remains a clean and safe place to visit."

At Ebbw Vale's Festival Park Shopping Centre, only Holland & Barrett and Fresh n Fruity remain open.