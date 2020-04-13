GWENT’S tourism and leisure industries have been severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

After Boris Johnson introduced severe lockdown measures, all non-essential businesses have had to close, while people are only allowed to leave their homes to shop for essentials, exercise once a day, to provide medical care or travelling to and from essential work.

This, in turn, has caused most of the leisure and tourism industry to close throughout the region.

READ MORE:

Newport Live, which operates venues such as the Riverfront Theatre and the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales, closed all its venues from Friday, March 20.

The Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales Picture: Kirsten Mc Ternan

However, Newport Live is offering a helping hand to make sure residents don’t miss out on exercising while in lockdown, providing online activities for keeping fit.

Similarly, Torfaen Leisure Trust closed all its facilities, including Cwmbran Stadium and Pontypool Active Living Centre.

In a statement on their website, Angharad Collins, chief executive of Torfaen Leisure Trust, said: “On Monday (March 16) the prime minister announced social distancing due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“We implemented strategies across our sites, but footfall has significantly and expectedly decreased.

Cwmbran Stadium

“With much thought and consideration of the long term future of the organisation, myself and the board of Torfaen Leisure Trust have decided that it is in the best interests of our members and staff that we close our facilities for the coming weeks.

“This isn’t a decision that we have taken lightly but the employment of our teams, the sustainability of the Trust and the safety of you all is our utmost priority.”

Like Newport Live, the Leisure Trust are also sharing online activities to take part in at home.

Tourist attractions the region have also had to close to the public.

Big Pit by camera club member Alan Gordon Parry

All National Museum Wales sites, including Big Pit National Coal Museum, have been closed to the public.

“Our museums are closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak,” said a spokeswoman. “As a public space, we will remain closed until the advice changes and all public programmes, public and private events are cancelled.

“The wellbeing of our visitors, staff and volunteers is our priority.”

Greenmeadow Community Farm also closed, and is not allowing anyone to volunteer at the farm during this time.

Greenmeadow Community Farm. Picture: Torfaen County Borough Council

“It is with sadness that we announce that we will be closed to the public from Monday, March 23 until further notice in line with government guidance on social distancing at this challenging and unprecedented time,” read a post on the Farm’s Facebook page.

“Of course our dedicated team will ensure that the animals are safe and well throughout the closure.”

And Chepstow Racecourse has been closed after all racing was suspended until at least the end of April.

The grandstand at Chepstow Racecourse

MORE NEWS:

And the outbreak has also hit hotels in the region, with Celtic Manor closing and the Coldra Court Hotel open only for key workers and essential travel.

“Following the latest guidance from the UK Government to close all restaurants, bars, spas, golf courses, activities and leisure facilities, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily close the doors to the Celtic Manor Resort Hotel from Monday, March 23,” a statement read.

The Celtic Manor Resort in Newport. Picture: Julie Saunders

“The health and safety of everyone at the Resort is our paramount concern at this challenging time and this decision is taken to protect both our guests and our team members.

“We hope to re-open by April 30, pending further updates from the government.

“We will stay in touch and the latest updates will be available on our website, social media and communications to our guests.

“The Coldra Court Hotel will remain open for key workers and essential travel, serving room service dinner and breakfast only.”