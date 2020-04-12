THE body of a missing person has been found in the River Usk in Newport, Gwent Police have said.
The man has been formally identified as Paul Nuth, 56, of Newport.
He was reported missing on Thursday, March 26, police said.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said they received a call around 11.55am on Saturday, April 11.
"The body of a man was found in the River Usk in Newport, near East Way Road," a spokesman said.
The spokesman added: "Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Paul at this difficult time."
