POLICE have issued an appeal to the public for their help to find a man who is wanted for harassment.

South Wales Police detectives would like to speak to Andrew Edwards, 36, who they say is from the Gwent area.

He also has links to Swansea.

If you have any information, call South Wales Police on 101 with the reference number 2000084464.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.