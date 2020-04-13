THERE were fears that soaring temperatures over the bank holiday weekend may have prompted people to defy lockdown rules.

But in a sign that the people of Gwent are obeying the social distancing measures put in place by the government, many popular sites remained empty. 

This was the scene in Bettws, Newport. 

(Gwent Police tweeted: "Assisted Bettws Neighbourhood Team tonight patrolling areas that have seen ASB in the recent nights." Picture: Gwent Police.)

In Blaenau Gwent the Bedwellty Pits riverbank was quiet - despite recent reports of off-road bikers. 

The local force tweeted: "Following recent reports of off road bikers and persons camping in the area, Bedwellty Pits riverbank patrolled. All good so far. #stayhome #savelives. [sic]."

(Bedwellty Pits riverbank was quiet despite recent reports of off-road bikers. Picture: Gwent Police.)

(St James' Pond in Blaenau Gwent was also quiet. Picture: Gwent Police.)

(Officers also patrolled parts of Abertillery. Picture: Gwent Police.)

This was the scene in New Tredegar.

(Picture: Gwent Police.)

In Torfaen, officers were checking drivers were making essential journeys. 

Officers tweeted: "Great to see all drivers adhering to the governments guidelines."

(An officer checks a driver is making an essential journey. Picture: Gwent Police.)

In Caerphilly, officers said it was "great to see so many members of the community adhering to advice regarding #covid19 [sic]."

(Empty streets in Caerphilly. Picture: Gwent Police.)

The parks in Bargoed were also empty. 

(Picture: Gwent Police.)

(Picture: Gwent Police.)

And main roads were all-but empty. 

(Very few drivers were out. Picture: Traffic Camera Wales.)

(The M4 was eerily quiet. Picture: Traffic Camera Wales.)

In Wentwood Forest, chief inspector Daniel Taylor praised the "levels of social responsibility being shown".

He tweeted: "Checking on Wentwood Forest.

"Great to see the levels of social responsibility being shown and local people very appreciative of our presence to deter large gatherings. #StayHomeSaveLives [sic]."

(Officers praised the levels of social responsibility shown by those staying away from Wentwood Forest. Picture: Gwent Police.)

(A police car in Wentwood Forest. Picture: Gwent Police.)

Deri Lakes, in Parc Cwm Darran, was also clear of visitors. 

(Caerphilly officers tweeted: 'Nice to see #Deri lakes #ParcCwmDarran clear of visitors this afternoon.')

In Monmouthshire, officers were patrolling the streets and ensuring there were no visitors at Tintern Abbey. 

Officers tweeted: "Patrols continued today in North Monmouthshire - we’ve stepped up how robustly we are using our new powers including use of fixed penalty notices and dispersal powers to send people home."

(Officers patrolling the streets. Picture: Gwent Police.)

(Police checking there were no visitors at Tintern Abbey. Picture: Gwent Police.)

Abergavenney was also quiet.

The local division of Gwent Police tweeted: "Abergavenny bus station checked and no sign of any groups of social bikers.

"Nice to see social distancing and essential journeys only being adhered to."

(Abergavenney was also quiet. Picture: Gwent Police.)

(The A40 was deserted. Picture: Gwent Police.)

The drone was also out in Monmnouthshire.